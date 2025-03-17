Fantasy Soccer
Alvaro Garcia headshot

Alvaro Garcia News: Three assists in a row

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Garcia assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad.

Garcia assisted for the third game in a row and has now created 16 chances in his last eight games. In these eight games, he has also picked up all five of his assists and scored one of his three total goals. He now has at least one shot in each of his last six matches.

Alvaro Garcia
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
