Alvaro Morata Injury: Limps off late versus Lecce

Morata had one shot on target, one clearance and two passes in 13 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 win over Lecce before bowing out in the stoppage time due to an ankle problem, coach Cesc Fabregas relayed.

Morata replaced Tasos Doubikas late in the second half but was unable to complete the game after getting roughed up in a tackle. He's set for tests to assess his condition ahead of Tuesday's Coppa Italia clash versus Inter.