Alvaro Morata News: Sent off against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Morata had two shots and was booked twice in 32 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Fiorentina.

Morata was inserted to help the offense, but had just two weak attempts and received two yellow cards late for getting into it twice with the opponents. He'll be unavailable for Wednesday's fixture versus Milan. Tasos Douvikas will keep leading the line.

Alvaro Morata
Como
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alvaro Morata
