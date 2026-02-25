Alvaro Nunez Injury: Option in Europa League

Nunez (groin) is an option for Thursday's clash against PAOK in the Europa League, coach Claudio Giraldez said in the press conference, according to Mundo Celeste. "Alvaro is going to get the all-clear, he's going to be available for the match."

Nunez has fully bounced back from the groin injury that sidelined him for the last seven games across all competitions and is back in the mix for Thursday's Europa League clash against PAOK. It is a major boost for the Celeste, as he has been a locked-in starter all season and is expected to regain that role once he's back at full speed. That said, after more than a month out of action, the staff could choose to ease him in off the bench before restoring him to the starting XI.