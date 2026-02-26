Alvaro Nunez News: Available off bench
Nunez (groin) is on the bench for Thursday's Europa League match against PAOK.
As expected, Nunez is part of the squad and finds a spot on the bench. The wing-back, who joined Celta from Elche in the January transfer window, will have the chance to make his Celta debut in this contest.
