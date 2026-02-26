Alvaro Nunez headshot

Alvaro Nunez News: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Nunez (groin) is on the bench for Thursday's Europa League match against PAOK.

As expected, Nunez is part of the squad and finds a spot on the bench. The wing-back, who joined Celta from Elche in the January transfer window, will have the chance to make his Celta debut in this contest.

Alvaro Nunez
Celta Vigo
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alvaro Nunez
