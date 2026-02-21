Alvaro Odriozola Injury: Forced off injured

Odriozola (knee) came on for three minutes during Saturday's clash against Oviedo before being forced off injured, according to the club.

Odriozola was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Oviedo just three minutes after stepping onto the pitch, an abrupt end to what was supposed to be a spark off the bench. The defender is expected to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the extent of what seems to be a knee injury, with more clarity likely once tests are completed. That said, his potential absence should have only a limited impact for the Basques, as he has primarily filled a depth role and operated as a rotational option throughout the campaign.