Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alvaro Odriozola headshot

Alvaro Odriozola Injury: Not with squad Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Odriozola (undisclosed) wasn't in the squad for Sunday's 3-1 victory against Las Palmas.

Odriozola was not included in Sunday's squad for undisclosed reasons and is doubtful for Saturday's match against Mallorca. The defender has primarily been a bench option, with his last appearance for the team coming in late January. Therefore, his potential absence will not affect the starting XI.

Alvaro Odriozola
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now