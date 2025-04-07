Alvaro Odriozola Injury: Not with squad Sunday
Odriozola (undisclosed) wasn't in the squad for Sunday's 3-1 victory against Las Palmas.
Odriozola was not included in Sunday's squad for undisclosed reasons and is doubtful for Saturday's match against Mallorca. The defender has primarily been a bench option, with his last appearance for the team coming in late January. Therefore, his potential absence will not affect the starting XI.
