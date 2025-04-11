Fantasy Soccer
Alvaro Odriozola headshot

Alvaro Odriozola Injury: Remains sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Odriozola (undisclosed) remains sidelined for the time being as he wasn't included in the squad list for Saturday's clash against Mallorca.

Odriozola was not included in Saturday's squad for undisclosed reasons and remains sidelined for the time being. The Spanish defender has mostly served as a bench option and has not featured since late January, so his potential absence is unlikely to impact the starting XI.

Alvaro Odriozola
Real Sociedad
