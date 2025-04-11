Alvaro Odriozola Injury: Remains sidelined
Odriozola (undisclosed) remains sidelined for the time being as he wasn't included in the squad list for Saturday's clash against Mallorca.
Odriozola was not included in Saturday's squad for undisclosed reasons and remains sidelined for the time being. The Spanish defender has mostly served as a bench option and has not featured since late January, so his potential absence is unlikely to impact the starting XI.
