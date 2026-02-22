Alvaro Odriozola headshot

Alvaro Odriozola Injury: Suffers torn ACL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Odriozola is out for the rest of the season and will receive surgery soon after suffering a torn ACL, according to his club.

Odriozola had gone in for testing Sunday after twisting his knee Saturday and has received the worst possible news, now done for the season due to a torn ACL. Unfortunately, this will leave him out into next season as well, eyeing around a nine to 12 month recovery. He has been a minor player in the team this season, so it won't force much change, although it is a huge blow to the development of the defender.

Alvaro Odriozola
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alvaro Odriozola See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alvaro Odriozola See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 13, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
December 10, 2019
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
October 21, 2019
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. SD Huesca Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. SD Huesca Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
March 31, 2019
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
November 6, 2018