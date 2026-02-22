Alvaro Odriozola Injury: Suffers torn ACL

Odriozola is out for the rest of the season and will receive surgery soon after suffering a torn ACL, according to his club.

Odriozola had gone in for testing Sunday after twisting his knee Saturday and has received the worst possible news, now done for the season due to a torn ACL. Unfortunately, this will leave him out into next season as well, eyeing around a nine to 12 month recovery. He has been a minor player in the team this season, so it won't force much change, although it is a huge blow to the development of the defender.