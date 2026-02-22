Alvaro Odriozola Injury: Suffers torn ACL
Odriozola is out for the rest of the season and will receive surgery soon after suffering a torn ACL, according to his club.
Odriozola had gone in for testing Sunday after twisting his knee Saturday and has received the worst possible news, now done for the season due to a torn ACL. Unfortunately, this will leave him out into next season as well, eyeing around a nine to 12 month recovery. He has been a minor player in the team this season, so it won't force much change, although it is a huge blow to the development of the defender.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alvaro Odriozola See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsApril 13, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksDecember 10, 2019
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksOctober 21, 2019
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. SD Huesca PreviewMarch 31, 2019
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksNovember 6, 2018
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alvaro Odriozola See More