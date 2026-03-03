Alvaro Odriozola Injury: Undergoes surgery

Odriozola (knee) has started his recovery following successful surgery to repair an ACL tear that will keep him out for the rest of the season, his club announced Tuesday.

Odriozola is expected to spend several months on the sidelines and could even miss part of the 2026/27 campaign with this issue. The defender also dealt with a significant issue last season, having made only seven La Liga appearances over the last two years. Jon Aramburu is now set to remain the team's first right-back option in upcoming matches.