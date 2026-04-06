Alvaro Rodriguez News: Active but can't score

Rodriguez registered two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Rodriguez took two shots in this game, but for the most part, he was unable to get things going and succumbed to Rayo Vallecano's defensive work. Rodriguez should remain in a starting role, but he isn't very effective in front of the goal, so his fantasy upside will remain fairly low.