Alvaro Rodriguez News: Assists on Sunday
Rodriguez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Oviedo.
Rodriguez assisted Gonzalo Villar in the 16th minute for the second goal. Rodriguez completed 18 passes and contributed defensively with one tackle and one interception. This was his first goal contribution in nearly three months, bringing his total goal contributions for the campaign to double digits.
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