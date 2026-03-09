Alvaro Rodriguez News: Five shots in away loss

Alvaro Rodriguez registered five shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Villarreal.

Alvaro Rodriguez took five shots but was unable to score against Villarreal. He has scored five goals this season, but hasn't scored in any of the last five games that he has played in. He put a shot on target for the sixth time in the last eight games that he has played. This was also the fourth time this season that he has taken five or more shots.