Rodriguez put in a superb display of his offensive skills, scoring the second goal of the match through a left-footed touch in the 67th minute and creating the chances for Hector Fort and German Valera in the sixth and 70th minutes, respectively, of this clash. The striker now leads the squad with four assists while tying as the third-best with three goals. He bounced back to the starting lineup as part of a front two alongside Rafa Mir after being among the substitutes in the previous two games, and the solid output may have earned him the opportunity to maintain high playing time in the next few games.