Rodriguez returned to the bench despite scoring on the previous match and here he was brought just in the 79th minute to replace Andre Silva. Despite the short playing time, the forward still found a way to make an impact as he gave his side a 2-1 lead with a finish from just outside the box just five minutes after he took the pitch. That's now back-to-back games with a goal for Rodriguez, who went scoreless after his first nine appearances of the season, and he'll hope this helps him to get more playing time moving forward.