Alvaro Rodriguez News: Scores opener

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Rodriguez gave Elche the lead in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Girona on the final day of the La Liga season, firing a composed first-time finish past Paulo Gazzaniga in the first half after a headed pass from Pedro Bigas, a goal that ultimately proved enough to secure his side's top-flight survival despite Arnau Martinez's second-half equalizer. Rodriguez ends the 2025-26 La Liga season with seven goals, five assists and 33 key passes, delivering his most important goal at the most crucial moment of the campaign to help keep his side in the division.