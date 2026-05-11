Alvaro Rodriguez News: Scores vs. Alaves

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with seven shots (four on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Rodriguez was a huge problem for the Alaves defense all game long, and he was credited with a goal while seeing four of his seven shots on target. This was Rodriguez's first goal since Jan. 31, but with nine shots across his last three starts, he's making a case to remain in the XI when Elche take on Betis on Tuesday.