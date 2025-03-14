Alvaro Tejero Injury: Ruled out for Mallorca

Tejero (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against Mallorca, coach Manolo Gonzalez said in the press conference.

Tejero will miss the clash against Mallorca on Saturday. He was expected to be in the starting squad with Pol Lozano suspended, making his absence a significant setback. His timeline for return is unknown. Edu Exposito is likely to step into the midfield for that game.