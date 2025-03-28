Alvaro Tejero Injury: Will be available Saturday
Tejero (undisclosed) will be back for Saturday's clash against Atletico, coach Manolo Gonzalez said in the press conference, according to Xavier Boro for La Grada Online.
Tejero missed the last match against Mallorca before the international break due to an injury but is available for Saturday's clash. However, his return is unlikely to impact the starting lineup, as he has been a bench option recently.
