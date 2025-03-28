Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alvaro Tejero headshot

Alvaro Tejero Injury: Will be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Tejero (undisclosed) will be back for Saturday's clash against Atletico, coach Manolo Gonzalez said in the press conference, according to Xavier Boro for La Grada Online.

Tejero missed the last match against Mallorca before the international break due to an injury but is available for Saturday's clash. However, his return is unlikely to impact the starting lineup, as he has been a bench option recently.

Alvaro Tejero
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now