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Alvaro Valles News: Beaten once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Valles recorded one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Elche.

There wasn't much Valles could've done on the goal he conceded since the ball had a bounce that left him out of the sequence. Valles should have limited upside over the weekend since Betis will travel to Barcelona to take on the reigning league champions.

Alvaro Valles
Betis
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