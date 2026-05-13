Alvaro Valles News: Beaten once in win
Valles recorded one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Elche.
There wasn't much Valles could've done on the goal he conceded since the ball had a bounce that left him out of the sequence. Valles should have limited upside over the weekend since Betis will travel to Barcelona to take on the reigning league champions.
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