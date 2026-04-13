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Alvaro Valles News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Valles recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Osasuna.

Valles recorded two clearances and also made 21 passes. He has now tallied 10 saves and five clearances across the last four games and has conceded four times. Next, he hosts Braga at home in the Europa League before taking a away trip to Girona next weekend.

Alvaro Valles
Betis
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