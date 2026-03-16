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Alvaro Valles News: Concedes one against Celta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Valles made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Celta Vigo.

Valles made three saves Sunday but was still unable to keep the clean sheet, allowing a goal in the draw. This is a sixth straight outing without a clean sheet, remaining with six in 20 appearances this campaign. They have a midweek UEL match before returning to league action, facing Athletic in a tough match on March 22.

Alvaro Valles
Betis
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