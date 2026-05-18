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Alvaro Valles News: Concedes three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Alvaro Valles registered six saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Valles stopped six of the nine shots he faced Sunday, but could do little to truly stop the Barcelona attack. The goalkeeper was thoroughly beaten three times and the defense in front of him did little to limit high-danger chances. Without more help from the team in front of him, Valles had little he could do.

Alvaro Valles
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