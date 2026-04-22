Alvaro Valles News: Concedes twice in victory

Valles had no saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Girona.

Valles made no saves for the second time this season and conceded two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Girona, extending his run without a clean sheet to two matches. The goalkeeper made his third straight La Liga start while Pau Lopez featured in the Europa League, recording four saves, conceding three goals and keeping one clean sheet during that span. He will look to deliver a strong performance in a difficult matchup against Real Madrid on Friday.