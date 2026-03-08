Alvaro Valles headshot

Alvaro Valles News: Concedes two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Alvaro Valles recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Getafe.

Valles did make some saves but ultimately conceded two goals in the first half of Sunday's loss. He will likely do better against Panathinaikos in Europa League play, as the side only managed 11 goals in eight UEL group stage games.

Alvaro Valles
Betis
