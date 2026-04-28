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Alvaro Valles News: Has responsability in goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Valles recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Real Madrid.

Valles was responsible for the lone goal Betis conceded in this match, as he couldn't contain Federico Valverde's shot, and his rebound allowed Vinicius Junior to score. Other than that, though, Valles was solid and did a good job containing a dangerous attack. Valles will have a favorable matchup in the next round with a home match against Oviedo on Sunday.

Alvaro Valles
Betis
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