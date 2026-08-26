Alvaro Valles News: Keeps clean sheet

Alvaro Valles made three saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Valencia.

Valles made three saves, which turned out to be crucial with Betis scoring a late goal in the 1-0 win. The goalkeeper has a good chance to keep this going against Levante, a team which hasn't scored yet in LaLiga this season and only managed 47 goals in 38 matches a season ago.