Alvaro Valles News: Lets in one

Valles made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Valles recorded two clearances and only conceded to a looping header in the 66th minute. He has now accumulated 11 saves and four clearances across his last four games. Next, he takes on Rayo Vallecano, who are battling relegation and have lost three of their last four games.