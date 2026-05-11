Alvaro Valles headshot

Alvaro Valles News: Makes four saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Alvaro Valles made four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Real Sociedad.

Valles put in a strong performance despite conceding twice, producing crucial saves that kept his side in the game before a stoppage-time penalty proved decisive. The goalkeeper has now made 16 saves across his last three matches, recording at least four in each, while conceding three goals and keeping one clean sheet during that spell. He will next be in action midweek against Elche CF on Tuesday.

Alvaro Valles
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alvaro Valles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alvaro Valles See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
291 days ago