Alvaro Valles News: Makes four saves in draw

Alvaro Valles made four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Real Sociedad.

Valles put in a strong performance despite conceding twice, producing crucial saves that kept his side in the game before a stoppage-time penalty proved decisive. The goalkeeper has now made 16 saves across his last three matches, recording at least four in each, while conceding three goals and keeping one clean sheet during that spell. He will next be in action midweek against Elche CF on Tuesday.