Alvaro Valles News: Records clean sheet
Valles made one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Espanyol.
Valles recorded two saves and secured his seventh clean sheet of the campaign. He has now recorded 12 saves and six clearances in his last five appearances. Next, he takes on SC Braga in the Europa League Quarters, followed by Osasuna over the weekend.
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