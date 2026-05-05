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Alvaro Valles News: Secures clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Valles recorded five saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 3-0 win over Oviedo.

Valles recorded two clearances and secured his eighth clean sheet of the campaign. He has now accumulated 15 saves and five clearances in his last four games and conceded five in that span. Next, he takes on Real Sociedad, who haven't scored in two of their last three games.

Alvaro Valles
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