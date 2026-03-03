Alvaro Valles headshot

Alvaro Valles News: Three saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Alvaro Valles registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Sevilla.

Alvaro Valles turned aside three of five Sevilla shots on goal Sunday as Real Betis dropped points from a winning position in a 2-2 draw. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 15 saves (one penalty save) and six clearances while conceding five goals and recording one clean sheet. Alvaro Valles's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Real Betis travel for a clash versus Getafe.

