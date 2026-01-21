Vallés recorded his fifth clean sheet of the season with a superb performance, facing 1.02 expected goals. He has now kept three clean sheets in his last five league appearances. Vallés has faced 61 shots across 13 LaLiga matches this season, a relatively low total that reflects strong defensive support in front of him. Still, his individual performances have been solid, and if he maintains this level, he should continue to be a reliable option going forward. He next faces Alavés in a favorable matchup, as they have scored just 16 goals in 20 league matches.