Alvaro Valles News: Two saves in draw

Alvaro Valles turned aside two of three Rayo Vallecano shots on goal Saturday as Real Betis dropped points from a winning position in a 1-1 draw. Across his last five starting appearances, Alvaro Valles has averaged three saves and 0.83 clearances per appearances while conceding just 0.6 goals per appearance and recording one clean sheet. Alvaro Valles' will look to continue his strong run of from Sunday when Real Betis hosts Sevilla.