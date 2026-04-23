Alvas Powell Injury: Forced off injured

Powell was forced off at halftime of Wednesday's clash against New York City due to an apparent injury.

Powell was forced off at halftime of Wednesday s clash against New York City due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The center back has held a rotational role this season, but with the injury to Teenage Hadebe as well, the back line is now short on options, with Andrei Chirila the leading candidate to replace him in central defense if he is ruled out.