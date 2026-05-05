Alvas Powell Injury: Fully trains Tuesday

Powell (leg) is back in training, according to Laurel Pfahler of The Queen City Press.

Powell is back in the mix this week after he was forced off two weeks ago, as the defender is back in training with his teammates. This will likely lead to his return in the next week or two, a good sign for this club. He is more of a depth option in the defense, but with injuries plaguing the team to begin the season, his addition will only help.