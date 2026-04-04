Alvas Powell News: Sent off in loss

Powell received a red card as a substitute in Saturday's 4-2 loss to New York Red Bulls.

Powell played the final 20 minutes of this match but was sent off after committing a late foul. He'll consequently be suspended for the next visit to Toronto, but this shouldn't greatly affect the team, especially with Miles Robinson back from his own ban. Powell remains with only one start this year, in which he delivered his lone assist of the campaign. His next chance to play will come in an April 18 meeting with Chicago Fire.