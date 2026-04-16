Alysson headshot

Alysson Injury: Doesn't make bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Alysson (undisclosed) is not in the squad for Thursday's Europa League game against Bologna.

Even though Alysson has been training with the group in recent days, it seems the Brazilian is either not fit enough or simply out of favor to play here. Alysson hasn't played for Villa since logging 27 minutes off the bench in a 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League back on March 4.

Alysson
Aston Villa
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