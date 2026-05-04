Alysson Injury: Injured again

Alysson has sustained an adductor injury in training but is expected to return before the end of the season, Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic reports.

Alysson hasn't seen Premier League action since March 4, as he failed to be an option despite recovering from a previous physical problem. However, he's now set to be sidelined for a short period due to the adductor issue. With the winger playing a limited role this season, his absence shouldn't change the usual lineup, leaving Morgan Rogers, John McGinn (undisclosed) and Jadon Sancho in contention for spots.