Alysson Injury: Misses out with knock

Alysson was out for Saturday's 3-1 loss to Newcastle due to a knock, according to Jacob Tanswell of the Athletic.

Alyssonn was left out of Saturday's match as a precaution after a knock was suffered in training, still building up fitness after his move to the club. Luckily, he is not dealing with anything major, only dealing with a small issue. With their next match against Leeds United on Feb. 21, he will have a full week to recover and likely be an option in the next contest.