Alysson Injury: Not playing vs. Leeds United

Alysson (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's game against Leeds United, manager Unai Emery told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "The players who were injured are still being injured - John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and Alysson."

The Brazilian winger picked up a knock that caused him to miss the FA Cup tie against Newcastle, and while the injury is not believed to be serious, it'll rule him out of this contest as well. Alysson's next chance to play will come against Wolverhampton on Friday, Feb. 27.