Alysson completed a move to Aston Villa from Gremio and arrived with a minor knee injury that he was expected to clear quickly, but reports say he suffered a setback in training and could now miss some time. The young winger will likely have to wait before making his debut with the Villains, also because he will need to build his competitive fitness to be able to perform in the best league in the World. That said, Alysson could see decent playing time off the bench in the second half of the season to show his talent, since Donyell Malen left the club and Evann Guessand is nearing an exit as well, leaving a viable spot to claim for the young Brazilian.