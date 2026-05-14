Alysson Injury: Remains out Friday
Alysson (groin) will miss Friday's clash against Liverpool, according to coach Unai Emery. "Alysson is not available for tomorrow."
Alysson has now been sidelined for two months with the groin issue, making his continued absence a frustrating development heading into the final stretch of the season. No return timeline has been provided, leaving his availability for the remaining fixtures uncertain as Aston Villa close out the campaign.
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