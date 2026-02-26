Alysson Injury: Set for return

Alysson (undisclosed) is an option for Friday's match against Wolves, according to manager Unai Emery. "Alysson is coming back, I think normally he will come back in the squad for tomorrow."

Alysson has been out of the past two games and has only played one match since joining the club, set to change that with his expected availability Friday. However, the Brazilian will likely only earn a bench spot, appearing for only 16 minutes in his club debut. That said, the winger is more of an option for the future, likely to work into time but hold no major role yet.