Alysson Injury: Status in question

Alysson's (groin) status is unknown for Sunday's match against Burnley, according to manager Unai Emery. "And the first is no excuses. If someone is getting tired or at risk to get injured, of course, we are going to avoid it, but then, try to recover as better as possible today. Tomorrow, we will rest, good food. Tomorrow, we will see how they are coming here, the players, the last training session."

Alysson went down injured again this week and is now in question to make the team sheet Sunday, as the attacker's status is unknown after little was said on injuries. With the Brazilian expected to return this season, there is a slight chance he features, although it would be a quick turnaround. If he were to make a surprise appearance in the team sheet, a bench option would be likely.