Alysson Injury: Training with group

Alysson (undisclosed) is back in training with the group, according to manager Unai Emery. "Alysson is starting to train with the group as well, progressively getting better," Emery said.

Considering Alysson has been out of the squad in Villa's last five matches and returned to training just two days before the Forest fixture, it wouldn't be surprising if he's not ready to play Sunday. If that's the case, his next chance to play would be the return leg of the Europa League quarterfinals against Bologna on Thursday, April 16.