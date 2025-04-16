Amad Diallo Injury: Hopeful for return but not in April

Diallo (ankle) is eyeing a return before the end of the season, but won't make his return in April, according to manager Ruben Almiron. "Amad is not ready for this month, but we hope to have Amad still this season."

Diallo was featured in recovery a few days ago and has received another update, as the attacker is hopeful to return this season. The only caveat is that it won't be this month, having to wait until the last month of the season to see his chance of returning. He was seeing regular time when fit, so this would be huge for the club.