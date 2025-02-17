Amad Diallo Injury: Likely out for the season

Diallo (ankle) picked up an injury on his own that could rule him out until the end of the season, coach Ruben Amorim said in a press conference. "Amad was alone when he picked up his injury." When asked if he feared the injury might end Diallo's season, Amorim responded, "I think so, yeah."

Diallo is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury sustained ahead of Sunday's match against Tottenham. This is a significant blow for the team as Diallo has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 30 appearances this season. Joshua Zirkzee is expected to take on a larger role in the frontline for the upcoming matches.