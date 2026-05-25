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Amad Diallo News: Assists against Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Diallo assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Brighton.

Diallo was one of the few true let downs of a surprisingly excellent United season. He only scored twice and added three assists during 32 appearances. Coming into the season hopes were sky-high that he could push for double-digits in goals and assists after a brilliant 2024/25. He finished the season with an assist, and still has manager Michael Carrick's trust, so there's reason to believe in a bounce-back next season.

Amad Diallo
Manchester United
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