Amad Diallo News: Provides assist after coming on

Diallo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 4-1 win against Athletic.

Diallo entered the match in the 63rd minute and assisted Rasmus Hojlund's goal with a well-timed cross. He added pace and creativity to United's attack while challenging the Bilbao defense. Diallo's contribution off the bench was his second in three appearances since returning from a long-term ankle injury. His strong level of play could lead to more starts soon as he was a regular starter prior to the injury. His next opportunity to feature will be against West Ham on Sunday.