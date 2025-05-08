Amad Diallo News: Provides assist after coming on
Diallo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 4-1 win against Athletic.
Diallo entered the match in the 63rd minute and assisted Rasmus Hojlund's goal with a well-timed cross. He added pace and creativity to United's attack while challenging the Bilbao defense. Diallo's contribution off the bench was his second in three appearances since returning from a long-term ankle injury. His strong level of play could lead to more starts soon as he was a regular starter prior to the injury. His next opportunity to feature will be against West Ham on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now